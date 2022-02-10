Lori Loughlin’s, Candace Cameron Bure’s daughters on how they met, having famous moms

The stars of "Full House" have always been close in real life, and it looks like their tight bond extends to some of their children, too.

Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure’s daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Natasha Bure, are pretty close pals and they got together this week to discuss their friendship during the latest episode of Giannulli's podcast.

During their 45-minute chat, the friends revealed that they've known each other since they were toddlers (Jade was 1 when they met and Bure was 2). Since they were so young, the pals couldn't quite remember where they met, but they knew it wasn't on the set of "Full House."

"Where did they introduce us when we were kids? Jeff's? Probably Jeff Franklin's house (the creator of the show)," Giannulli said to Bure.

The 22-year-old went on to explain that she and Bure loved Franklin's house when they were children.

"We just thought it was the coolest house in the entire world," she said.

The two have been close ever since and Giannulli said they have a special relationship.

“You know those types of friends you have for so long in your life you don’t need to see or talk to them everyday for the entire time of your friendship but right when you’re back to together nothing’s changed?” she said.

“100%,” Bure agreed.

“That’s how I feel like we are with each other,” Jade finished.

Olivia Jade and Natasha Bure in 2018. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The pair answered several questions from social media users, who were curious to know what it was like growing up in the spotlight with famous parents.

Bure, who enjoys the acting field, said that having a parent in the business wasn’t as much of an advantage as you might think.

“I always felt since I was super little that I was ‘Candace’s daughter.’ And I think especially because with acting it’s something that I’m so passionate about and I love and that’s also what my mom just happens to do, I had to start separating myself at a certain age and really try to form my own identity,” she revealed.

The 23-year-old acknowledged that finding your own path when you have a famous parent can be challenging.

"I think a lot of people think that I saw my mom acting and was like 'Oh that's what I want to do.' But I never even saw my mom on set. I didn't even really see her work until I was 10 or 11 and by then I already knew what I wanted to do," she said.

Jade, on the other hand, has her own YouTube channel and has gone the route of social media influencer, so her work hasn't really overlapped with her mother's career.

"I never even initially expected or wanted to be in the public eye when I was younger. When I started my YouTube channel, I did not think that was gonna garner any sort of following. I didn't think that I would be written about in news outlets (or followed by) paparazzi, none of that," she said.

Both Bure and Jade have strong social media presences, and they also opened up about the pressure to look perfect online.

"I've always had issues with my skin and I feel like every girl on Instagram has amazing, flawless skin and with makeup maybe I can achieve that. But if I don't have makeup on, I have acne scars (or) breakouts," she explained.

The 23-year-old said she’s thrilled that so many people are now sharing more raw moments on their social media accounts.

"When I see some of my favorite influencers or actors or whoever post things on their social media where I can see their raw skin and it's real, it makes me more comfortable and more confident to go, 'Ok, this is actually normal and everything that I'm seeing online, I shouldn't take it for face value,'" she said.