Jared Leto has allegedly turned 50, although there appears to be no visual evidence of it.

A smoldering, shirtless photo posted on Instagram Sunday by the "House of Gucci" star shows that he has joined Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez in the "50 is the new 30" club.

"Thx for all the bday wishes! ♥️🍰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼" he wrote.

He posted a photo showing off his chiseled torso to celebrate the big 5-0 while holding a piece of birthday cake. The photo left many of his Instagram followers checking dates to make sure it was really his fifth decade on the planet.

“How are you 50,” one person wrote.

"OMG, you are really 50 years old?" another wrote.

“Happy birthday to our amazing living vampire,” another commented.

Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano on the show "My So-Called Life" in a picture that was taken last week. Oh wait, we're hearing the photo is actually from 1994. ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Con

Leto looks barely a few years removed from the rebellious teen heartthrob Jordan Catalano, who had Claire Danes swooning on "My So-Called Life" back when "ER" was the No. 1 show on TV. "My So-Called Life" lasted one season and was cancelled in 1995, which is also apparently about the time Leto stopped aging.

His acting career at least affords him the opportunity to look older as he most recently appears unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, complete with jowls and a balding pate, in "House of Gucci."