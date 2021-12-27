IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

You’ll never guess how old Jared Leto is after seeing his chiseled birthday pic

We believe Jared Leto is 50, but there doesn't appear to be any proof.
Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
Jared Leto is 50. Supposedly.Amy Sussman / Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Jared Leto has allegedly turned 50, although there appears to be no visual evidence of it.

A smoldering, shirtless photo posted on Instagram Sunday by the "House of Gucci" star shows that he has joined Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez in the "50 is the new 30" club.

"Thx for all the bday wishes! ♥️🍰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼" he wrote.

He posted a photo showing off his chiseled torso to celebrate the big 5-0 while holding a piece of birthday cake. The photo left many of his Instagram followers checking dates to make sure it was really his fifth decade on the planet.

Jared Leto talks to Willie Geist about his silent meditation retreat

Feb. 5, 202101:02

“How are you 50,” one person wrote.

"OMG, you are really 50 years old?" another wrote.

“Happy birthday to our amazing living vampire,” another commented.

Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano on the show "My So-Called Life" in a picture that was taken last week. Oh wait, we're hearing the photo is actually from 1994. ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Con

Leto looks barely a few years removed from the rebellious teen heartthrob Jordan Catalano, who had Claire Danes swooning on "My So-Called Life" back when "ER" was the No. 1 show on TV. "My So-Called Life" lasted one season and was cancelled in 1995, which is also apparently about the time Leto stopped aging.

His acting career at least affords him the opportunity to look older as he most recently appears unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, complete with jowls and a balding pate, in "House of Gucci."

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 