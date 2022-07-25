Lizzo's boyfriend, actor and comedian Myke Wright, has got the "About Damn Time" singer feeling "Good As Hell."

Publicly linked since Oct. 2021, per People, Lizzo confirmed the relationship in April of this year during an appearance on "Radio Andy." In June, the couple made their public couple debut at the For Your Consideration event for singer's new Prime Video reality show, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

However, Lizzo and Wright have known each other for quite some time. In 2016, they cohosted MTV's music series "Wonderland" and then took some pictures together at the premiere of MTV's “Teen Wolf” and “Sweet/Vicious" that same year.

In an interview with "The Breakfast Club" in July 2022, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, revealed that she and Wright are still in the “soft launch” stage of their relationship.

Read on for a timeline of Lizzo and Wright's relationship, in their own words.

Lizzo (L) and Myke Wright attend Atlantic records BET Awards 2022 After Party on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Prince Williams / Getty Images

In Feb. 2022, Lizzo said she was 'a little bit in love'

Lizzo released the album "Cuz I Love You" in 2018, full of anthems to self-love. In 2022, she said her new album, "Special," might be about romantic love — but that we'd have to "wait and see," she told Variety. The album was released on July 15.

Later on in the interview, Lizzo said she was "a little bit in love" herself. When she was asked if she was dating someone, the "About Damn Time" singer pivoted and said, "I ain’t talking about this. We’re talking about 'Big Grrrls' and how we’re changing the world, goddamnit."

In April, Lizzo confirmed she was dating someone

In April, Lizzo confirmed that she was dating someone during an appearance on Radio Andy.

Host Andy Cohen asked her if she was seeing the same "mystery" guy that she was photographed with outside in L.A in February. After letting out a laugh, Lizzo said, "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

Cohen went on to ask whether it was difficult to date in the spotlight, given the fame disparity. Lizzo said, "if you have the right person," then it isn't hard.

"It's not even a factor because it should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does, " she continued.

Lizzo also confirmed that Wright was in the audience at 30 Rock when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” on April 16.

For her opening monologue, Lizzo played off of her song "Rumors" and joked that she heard rumors that she was "dating every little white boy in Hollywood" and that she was "collecting members of One Direction like infinity stones."

“I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby,” she said. “I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I am pregnant with Chris Evans baby.’ It’s called manifesting.”

Lizzo performs on the TODAY show on July 15, 2022. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

They made their couple debut in June

In June, Lizzo and Wright make their debut as a couple when they attended the For Your Consideration event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

For the event, Lizzo channeled the Barbiecore trend and wore a neon pink babydoll dress by Valentino, which featured opera-length gloves, tights and platform heels in the same pink color. Wright wore a pinstripe suit that he paired with a Black turtleneck.

After the event, Lizzo shared a series of photos on Instagram, including her and her beau on the red carpet and a snap of what appeared to be her holding his hand in a car.

Lizzo shares a photo of her holding what appears to be boyfriend Myke Wright's hand after the debut of her Amazon Prime Video reality series, "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrr." lizzobeeating via Instagram

Lizzo says she's not in a 'traditional' relationship

On “The Breakfast Club,” Lizzo opened up more about her relationship with Wright, and shared more about her thoughts on love and relationships.

Lizzo said that a "traditional," or monogamous relationship, "scares" her.

“Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules," she said. "I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff, there are still rules.

“I don’t want any rules. But that doesn’t mean I’m out here f---ing and sucking and ducking. You know what I'm saying? It doesn’t mean he is either," Lizzo continued. "It just means that there are just no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event.

"Do what you want to do as long as you love me," she concluded.

For Lizzo, it appears the important thing is a shared sense of commitment. “It’s just love. It’s like, ‘I just love you. I’m not worried about nobody else. I’m not worried about nobody else sexually, romantically, emotionally. I’m just worried about you. I’m just thinking about you.’ And I think that’s what we have, which is the most beautiful, pure thing ever.”