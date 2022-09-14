Lisa Rinna takes on the runway for NYFW at 59

Lisa Rinna brought her A-game to New York Fashion Week.

On Sept. 12, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star walked the runway at Priscavera’s SS23 fashion show in Brooklyn, New York, wearing a stunning white dress.

Rinna shared a video of herself on the runway and revealed why she decided to walk in the show.

Rinna was excited to walk the runway. Manny Carabel / Getty Images

"Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

After the show, Rinna spoke with Interview magazine about her "fun" gig and said it was "not easy" to relax before the show.

"There’s so much waiting around that I stood against this wall for an hour, at least," she said.

While waiting for her turn on the runway, Rinna got some helpful advice from other models in the show. At one point, she said she wished she'd taken an edible before strutting her stuff.

"I wish I had one," Rinna said.

But since she didn't, Rinna acted like she had "a shot of tequila." The reality TV star also decided to channel herself on the runway, even though she's a fan of Cindy Crawford.

"I just think that at this point, at my age, you just have to f---ing do it and be yourself," Rinna said.

As for her look, Rinna adored it. Her dress reminded her of a "kind of classic old school. Tom Ford Gucci 1996."

Rinna's white dress was the first thing she tried on for designer Prisca Vera Franchetti. Manny Carabel / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The fit was also stunning. Designer Prisca Vera Franchetti noticed that she didn't need to do any alterations.

"It’s the first thing I put on. She didn’t even touch it. She didn’t even alter it," Rinna said. "They took like a half an inch off the bottom, so I wouldn’t fall."

Rinna also adored the Italian fabric that the dress was made of. When asked if she would wear the designer's collection, Rinna started to list a couple of places where she could wear some of the outfits.

"The collection is so fabulous," she said. "For me, you could wear it on 'Watch What Happens Live.' You could wear it on the show. You could wear it out. My girls could wear it. I can wear the dress that I wore today. I mean, I f---ing love this collection."