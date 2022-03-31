When Lisa Ann Walter took on the role of housekeeper Chessy in the 1998 rom-com “The Parent Trap,” many of her current co-stars weren’t even born yet.

But thanks to the enduring popularity of the Disney twin tale, they recognize her now all the same.

Walter, who now plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” spoke about her on-set fame during a Wednesday visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“They recognize me from ‘The Parent Trap,’ so they think I’m that character,” she said of her youngest castmates.

Lisa Ann Walter is at the head of the class as second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in "Abbott Elementary." Raymond Liu / ABC

While Walter is long accustomed to young audiences’ appreciation of the family-friendly film, which also starred Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson, she said her fame among the under-10 set was a complete shock to the woman behind “Abbott Elementary.”

“My boss, Quinta Brunson, who created the show and stars in it and is all of 32 years old, she’s like, ‘That is an entire baby that just recognized you from a movie that is 28 years old!’” the 58-year-old recalled.

Clarkson had an idea as to why "The Parent Trap" has such staying power, simply saying, "It's a great movie."

Walter also confessed that when it comes to interacting with her “Abbott Elementary” castmates, she doesn’t feel like a big-screen star — or a small-screen teacher. Instead, the real-life mother of four feels more like mom.

“It’s hard for me not to parent, not just the kids but the grownups on the show,” she said.