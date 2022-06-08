Lindsie Chrisley 'deeply saddened' by parents' federal fraud conviction

One day after a federal jury found “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Lindsie Chrisley says she’s deeply saddened.

Lindsie, 32, is Todd’s daughter from a previous marriage. She briefly addressed the news in a post on her Instagram on Wednesday.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, who hosts the podcasts “Coffee Convos” and “The Southern Tea,” wrote.

“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

Lindsie Chrisley addressed the verdict of her father and stepmother in a post on her Instagram story in which she described their verdict as something she had not "hoped or prayed for." @lindsiechrisley / Instagram

In a 2019 statement issued to People, a lawyer for Lindsie confirmed that she had been estranged from her father Todd and stepmother Julie since 2017.

According to NBC News, the Chrisleys were convicted of all counts in a bank fraud and tax evasion trial.

A report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that federal prosecutors indicted the couple back in 2019 and accused them of defrauding nearly $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012. Prosecutors accused the couple of targeting smaller banks and inflating their net worth to obtain loans. In 2012, Todd filed for bankruptcy which allowed him to erase $20 million in loan debt.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in jail.

A lawyer for the Chrisleys shared their response to the conviction in a statement, per People: “Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”