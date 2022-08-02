Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa a happy birthday with perfect bromance pic: ‘Love and respect always’

The Lenny Kravitz-Jason Momoa bromance continues.

In honor of Momoa's 43rd birthday, Kravitz on Monday posted a photo of the two riding side by side on motorcycles.

"Happy birthday, Jason. Love and respect always," read the caption from the 58-year-old rock star.

Momoa and Kravitz's longstanding friendship was previously documented March 19 in an Instagram post from Kravitz that also showed the two of them on motorcycles. The post was captioned, "Ride or die. Brothers for life."

Kravitz's daughter, "The Batman" star Zoë Kravitz, responded by commenting, “Well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much."

In January, Momoa and Lisa Bonet, mother to Zoë Kravitz and ex of Lenny Kravitz, announced their split after 16 years together and four years married. It was the first marriage for Momoa and the second for Bonet, who was married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993.

Momoa and Bonet share two children: daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.