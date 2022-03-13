Lenny Kravitz is a proud dad today!

On Sunday, March 13, Kravitz posted two photos on Instagram to mark his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s “Saturday Night Live" hosting debut over the weekend.

In the first photo, the father-daughter duo posed side-by-side. Kravitz had his arm slung around his daughter's shoulder, holding a single white rose. While Zoë smiled wide for the camera, her dad gave her a kiss on the temple. In the second photo, the stylish pair held hands as they walked around backstage at the show.

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal,” Kravitz wrote in the caption. “You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”

Zoë’s grandparents are the late Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker, who both met at New York City’s Rockefeller Center, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza more specifically.

Sy Kravitz was an assignment editor for NBC News at the time while Roxie Roker was a secretary, though she is best remembered today for her role as Helen Willis in “The Jeffersons.” This also makes the “American Woman” singer a distant cousin of TODAY’s Al Roker, as their grandfathers were cousins.

Kravitz and his daughter, who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, have sustained a great relationship through the years. In December 2021, the rockstar shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the duo building sandcastles on the beach with Zoē to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Zoë,” he wrote in the caption. “So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly.”

Zoë made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last night alongside musical guest, Rosalía. There were multiple Catwoman references throughout the night in honor of her role as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the move “The Batman.”

During her monologue, cast members Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant crashed the monologue to showcase the lineage of Catwomen before Zoë. Later in the show in a Please Don’t Destroy sketch called “We Got Her a Cat,” writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy decide to “give Catwoman a cat,” until said cat escapes multiple times throughout the pre-taped sketch and wreaks havoc in their office.