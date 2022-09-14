‘Legally Blonde’ originally had a different ending, says Selma Blair

According to Selma Blair, the unforgettable ending of the 2001 hit “Legally Blonde” originally intended to double up on the blonde.

During a sit-down interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show’s Barrymore’s Backstage,” Blair revealed that her legendary role as the narrow-eyed Vivian Kensington had initially ended in her dying her dark locs.

“It did end originally with us together, and Vivian had blonde hair,” she explained in response to Barrymore’s recollection of a rumor that the two characters ended up sailing off into the sunset together. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m like blonde now too.’ And I was like, ‘We’re the lawyers club now, and we’re friends.’ We were obviously, you know, (it was) like best friend ending.”

In the end, the "Legally Blonde'" finale focused on the movie's main character Elle Woods having achieved something better than her initial goal. As Blair noted to Barrymore, instead of winning back the ex-boyfriend who dumped her, Woods’ ending sees her “finding her strength without anyone” and becoming the valedictorian of her Harvard Law class.

Blair also shared that she wouldn’t at all shy away from making a return to the third installment of the feminist classic. In 2018, Deadline confirmed that Reese Witherspoon would revisit her role as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde 3,” which Mindy Kaling will write.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Coolidge told TODAY that she had agreed to reprise her role as the sweet nail technician Paulette Parcelle who ultimately receives a confidence makeover.

“Like as if I’d say ‘no,’” Blair quipped in response to Barrymore's question about her potentially being on board with an appearance. “I will say ‘yes,’ I will beg maybe... like I’m thrilled for a cameo. I just want to be there, one. Who wouldn’t love like a part but yeah, I just want to be there. I want to enjoy it. I want to see this movie have this energy again because we need and love it too.”