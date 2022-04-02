After not speaking to each other for years, Lee Daniels has issued a public apology to Mo’Nique.

In a video shared on Twitter, Daniels joined Mo’Nique on stage during her appearance at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island for her “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with the Queen of Comedy” show. At one moment, Daniels had his arm draped around the comedian’s shoulders, issuing his apology to her directly and seemingly ending their feud of more than a decade.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said. “Y’all, she was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious,’ was just … that was God working through both of us and we’re gonna f—ing do it again.”

At the end of the clip, Daniels said “I love you” to Mo’Nique, who took the mic and said the same back.

Mo’Nique shared a sweet photo of the reunited friends on Instagram, posting a photo of Daniels kissing her temple while his arm was wrapped around her shoulder.

“NO CAPTION NEEDED,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I LOVE US 4REAL.”

Daniels, 62, shared the same photo on his Instagram, adding a second shot capturing the friends sharing a sweet embrace.

The Oscar-nominated director took a similar approach to his caption, simply writing, “no caption needed @therealmoworldwide.”

The pair stopped speaking to each other after working on "Precious." The 54-year-old actor won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2010, but rather than being met with more opportunities, she said in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she was “blackballed."

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago. And he said to me, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed,’” Mo'Nique explained at the time. “And I said, ‘I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.’ And I said, ‘Well, what game is that?’ And he gave me no response.”

In response to Mo’Nique at the time, Daniels told the outlet in part, “Mo’nique is a creative force to be reckoned with. Her demands through ‘Precious’ were not always in line with the campaign.”

“This soured her relationship with the Hollywood community,” he continued. “I consider her a friend. I have and will always think of her for parts that we can collaborate on. However, the consensus among the creative teams and powers thus far were to go another way with these roles.”

On Friday, April 1, Deadline announced that Daniels and Mo’Nique would reunite for a new project. News broke this week that Daniels replaced Octavia Spencer in “Demon House” with Mo’Nique. Spencer had to back out of the Netflix movie because she had a scheduling conflict with her show “Truth Be Told” on AppleTV+.

Mo’Nique will be portraying the role of a social worker who helps a family through a series of exorcisms throughout the film and will star alongside Andra Day, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis.

Related: