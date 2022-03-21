Leah Remini teases J.Lo for being too perfect: ‘It’s so annoying!’

Jennifer Lopez always brings her fashion A-game, even when she's lounging by the pool. And her bestie Leah Remini is frankly sick of it.

The actor playfully teases her superstar pal for being too perfect in a hilarious new TikTok video and it's pretty darn relatable.

In the 15-second clip, Remini sets the stage by showing her followers a view of the pool where Lopez said she would meet her.

"Here's me: normal," the "King of Queens" star says, panning the camera to herself. The 51-year-old looks ready for some casual time by the pool in a baseball cap and is rocking minimal makeup and a no-fuss updo.

Meanwhile, her singing superstar friend opted for a more glam look.

"Look at this one," Remini says and Lopez looks at the camera. "Headwrap, jewelry."

"What?" Lopez replies, putting her hand to her head.

"Can you be ugly once? Just be normal once," Remini says, prompting her pal to laugh.

The camera gets fuzzy at this point as the two appear to pretend to fight.

Remini captioned the post, "It’s so annoying!" and got Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talking on Monday morning. The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts agreed that we all have that one friend who always looks impeccable, no matter what the occasion is, and Hoda said she'd be surprised if J. Lo ever has an "off day."

"Jennifer Lopez is never not glamorous. Well, I'm sure she is on occasion," she said.

Jenna agreed, saying "No, only at the gym. And even at the gym, I bet she's wearing something we could never wear."

Much like us, the co-hosts found it so relatable that Remini called her friend out on upstaging her on what was supposed to be a relaxing girls' day.

"Don’t you love how Leah’s always like, 'Just be ugly once for me, ok? Give me a break,'" she said. "I just love her whole disposition."

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini are longtime pals and have a pretty tight bond. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Jenna then asked her co-host if she's more like Remini or Lopez when she's on vacation.

"Sometimes it's fun one night to dress up, to put on something cute. But I think mostly (I) just (wear) whatever," Hoda said.

Jenna was on the same page and said she likes to keep things natural when she's swimming.

"I never blow dry my hair at the beach. And I don't like to wear very much makeup," she said.

Despite their different approaches to poolside style, Remini and Lopez's friendship seems to work, and Hoda said she gets it.

"I think there are certain friends who are just always put together. But you can tell why they’re friends too (Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini). That makes perfect sense," she said.