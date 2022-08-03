Lea Michele shares video of herself dancing at 'Funny Girl' rehearsal

Lea Michele is hard at work preparing for "Funny Girl."

The actor, who is set to take on the role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway show starting Sept. 6, recently gave her fans a behind the scenes look at rehearsals.

In the short black and white clip, which the "Glee" alum posted to her Instagram story, the 35-year-old spins, then raises her hand into a salute while practicing some choreography with two backup dancers.

After she successfully pulls off the move, Michele claps her hands in excitement and gives one of her dancers a high five as cheering can be heard in the background.

Last month, news broke that Michele would be replacing Beanie Feldstein in the iconic role of Brice, a character that Barbra Streisand played in the 1968 film adaptation of “Funny Girl.”

At the time, Michele expressed her excitement in an Instagram post with the following message: "A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th."

Over the years, Michele has been very vocal about her love for “Funny Girl” and Streisand, and her “Glee” character Rachel Berry even had aspirations of playing Brice on Broadway one day. Several episodes of the musical series even showed her playing the part in a fictional Broadway revival — just like she's set to do now.

Feldstein was originally slated to stay in the role through 2022, but in June, the show announced that the 29-year-old and her co-star Jane Lynch would be leaving in September. Fast forward to July, and Feldstein announced that she would be leaving that month.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated,” she continued.

Michele isn't the only new face joining the Broadway show. Four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will replace Lynch, who played Brice's mother.

While Feldstein and Lynch have kept things professional while talking about their exit from the show, the actors did receive mixed reviews for their performances and neither of them received a Tony nomination.

Related: