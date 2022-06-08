The battle of the Kylies is long over — and the winner has no regrets.

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue paid a visit to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday, and she opened up about the high-profile trademark case that pitted her against popular reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The topic came up when a viewer asked the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer, “What were your first thoughts when Kylie Jenner tried to trademark the name ‘Kylie,’ and how happy were you that you won that lawsuit?”

The trademark action from Jenner took place back in April 2015, just before the then 17-year-old released the first cosmetics products that bear her name. Jenner had hoped to lock down rights to the name that she happens to share with Minogue.

But Minogue fought the application, and in 2017, she won.

“It was just business,” Minogue responded to the viewer question. “Obviously.”

However, it was a type of business the 54-year-old never imagined she'd face.

"When I was named Kylie, there was like ... I think I met one person older than me called Kylie," she said. "So it was kind of unusual."

But with Jenner's fame soaring in the U.S. at the time, Minogue suddenly found herself fighting for a name she'd already made famous around the world.

"I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand, building my brand," she she told Cohen. "It was just something that had to be done."

That line inspired Cohen to high-five his guest.

As for details about her win, Minogue kept things vague as she smiled broadly and said, "We just came to an agreement."