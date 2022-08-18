Kylie Jenner reveals what her name could have been if she wasn’t well, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner almost had a different name.

In a recent bid to participate in TikTok’s latest trend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her parents almost had a different choice when deciding her name. Yes, one of the most recognizable household names in reality television and the beauty industry could have had a completely different brand name had her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, gone with their other choice.

In a video shared to TikTok on Tuesday, the 25-year-old media mogul cuddled up alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to drop their sliding doors factoid.

The video captioned, “Doesn’t hit the same,” featured the words “My name is Kylie, but it was almost...” at the start of the clip.

The reveal then came with the name “Kennedy” scrawled across a series of photos of the reality television personality.

“KYLIE HAS JOINED THE TREND YESSS,” one user wrote in response to the clip.

“NO KENNEDY WOULD HAVE BEEN ELITE AND RICH COASTAL GIRL VIBES,” another remarked.

Still, not all agreed that the name Kennedy didn’t spark the same sort of energy as her name.

“I think it would match with your vibe,” one user remarked.

Sharp-eared fans were also quick to note another interesting aspect of Jenner’s TikTok: her inclusion of a song by her ex-brother-in-law Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Part of the name reveals trend (which is attached to the hashtag #NameTrend on the platform) includes a clip of “I Love Kanye” by the rapper.

The TikTok trend includes the lines, “I hate the new Kanye, the bad mood Kanye/ The always rude Kanye, spaz in the news Kanye/ I miss the sweet Kanye, chop up the beats Kanye/ I gotta to say at that time I’d like to meet Kanye/ See, I invented Kanye.”

Earlier this year Jenner shared her own personal name change story that involved her now-6-month-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple originally announced the arrival of baby boy Wolf in February. But in March, they revealed they had decided to change his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The parents have not shared a new name for the baby.