Kyle Richards reveals death of best friend Lorene: 'The system failed her'

Kyle Richards shared an emotional post on Friday, May 7 revealing the death of her best friend, Lorene.

In an Instagram post, Richards posted a series of snapshots throughout the decades posing alongside her longtime friend. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star penned a lengthy message in the caption, detailing her enduring friendship with Lorene as well as sharing the tragic news of her death.

“I never imagined I would be posting something like this …this is my best friend Lorene … my best friend since I was 7 years old,” the 53-year-old reality star began the caption.

“My other half. We did everything together… from losing our baby teeth, to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed. She was kind, thoughtful, funny, smart, beautiful, sentimental … The most important thing in the world to her was being a good Mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt & friend (dog Mom too).”

Richards said the friends spoke each day and would always keep each other up to date on what was going on in their respective lives.

“We would laugh until we cried , call each other out & be there for each other no matter what was going on in our lives,” she explained. “Not that long ago she started to suffer from debilitating depression. She had always been a happy person. How did this happen? All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help.”

The reality star added, “But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed.”

“This past Sunday we lost Lorene,” Richards shared. “The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain. I will do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need. I love you Lorene.”

No exact cause of death was shared. She added the hashtags #mentalillness and #depression — among others — to her post.

Richards’ comment section was flooded with supportive messages from family, friends and fans, including notes of love from fellow “Real Housewives” cast members.

Her sister, Kathy Hilton, who will be joining “RHOBH” for its 12th season, left a lengthy comment, reading in part, “Kyle, I am speechless. I loved her very much such a sweet happy person.”

“I just can’t believe it. I know how lost you feeling eel right now just know what a wonderful friend and sister you were to her and she will always be with you,” Hilton continued. “She will be your guardian angel. I love you so much and it breaks my heart to watch suffer. All you can do is be there for children and family and pray.”

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dina Cantin wrote, “So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and her family.”

“RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais also wrote to Richards, adding, “That is heartbreaking I’m so sorry for you and her family.”

On her Instagram story, Richards shared another photo posing alongside Lorene as they appeared to be on the beach. On the photo, she wrote, “I love you Lorene. Rest in peace.”

Last summer, Richards shared a touching tribute to Lorene on her Instagram to celebrate her birthday, posting a carousel of images of the duo over the years of their friendship.

“I can’t believe how long we have been friends!” Richards wrote. “First we were enemies & then besties. I love you & am grateful to have you in my life…Today I was thinking about how you let my Mom know what you were having when you were pregnant with Jack & Riley and even you didn’t know. But you wanted her to know before she passed and it made her so happy.”

Richards added, “I love you and want only the best for you. May this birthday brings you love happiness & peace.”

Weeks prior, Richards shared another throwback photo of the friends on Instagram, explaining in the caption how they had been friends for over 40 years.

“We have literally gone through everything in our lives together,” she wrote. “Just an appreciation post. Hope you know how much you’re loved.”