Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti recall reuniting after 10 years ... and possibly kissing

Kristin Cavallari and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti are opening up about their long friendship in the debut episode of their new "Laguna Beach" rewatch podcast, “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.”

The former reality stars were involved in a real-life on-again, off-again romance that was seen on the MTV series, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

Now, the old flames are hinting that the passion between them may have reignited two years ago after Cavallari, 35, split with husband Jay Cutler after almost seven years of marriage.

Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari, seen here in a 2008 photo, reminisce about old times in the debut episode of their "Laguna Beach" rewatch podcast, "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen." Jesse Grant / Getty Images for IMG

"We've actually stayed in touch over the years, I will say. I do feel like we've reconnected a little bit more in the last year and a half," Cavallari revealed, mentioning that Colletti, 36, had met her children with Cutler: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.Later in the episode, Cavallari shared details about the potentially flirty night in 2020 when she and the former “One Tree Hill” star reunited after a decade.

“It had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other. So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun. Do we tell the whole story?” she asked.

Colletti jokingly recalled the two dancing on tabletops together.

"We may or may not have kissed," said Cavallari.

“Did we?” Colletti coyly asked.

"I can't remember," responded Cavallari, who then mentioned the cozy photo of the pair that she posted on Instagram at the time.

"2004 or 2020," she captioned the shot, which showed her sitting in Colletti's lap with her arms wrapped around his neck.

"That was my most-liked photo of anything I’ve ever posted on Instagram. I mean, you beat all of my children. You beat, like, any milestone in my life," she said. "So to me, that’s actually very sweet because it shows how invested the audience was of ‘Laguna Beach,’” she said.

"I'll let you decide if you want to tell the rest of the story or not," Cavallari added.

Colletti recalled Cavallari knowing that the photo would generate excitement.

“You asked me if you could post the picture and I was like, 'Yeah, of course. It's, like, blurry picture of us. But sure, go for it,' understanding that there was going to be a little bit of a stir," he said.

But the brouhaha over the pic was bigger than he anticipated. “That basically shut down my phone for a full day," he recalled, adding that friends began texting him to inquire about his love life.

He added, "The attention from it was shocking, to say the least ... yeah, you owe me dinner for that one."

Earlier in the episode, Cavallari described Colletti, whom she began dating in high school, as her "first love."

"We dated for real my sophomore year, your junior year, right? We were together for, I think, a little over a year. And I would say that was actually probably the best that we ever were," recalled Cavallari.

"Before MTV showed up," joked Colletti. "A hundred percent."

"We were great. I mean, I would say you were my first love. Like, we really had a very sweet, great relationship," added Cavallari.

Cavallari then took "full credit" for breaking up with Colletti to hook up with future "Laguna Beach" castmate Talan Torriero.

However, Colletti challenged his ex's memory about how all that went down.

"Wait, did you break up with me first?" he asked.

"I think so," Cavallari meekly answered. "Wait, did you break up with me?"

"No, no, no. I'm wondering when the hookup to the breakup timeline happened," responded Colletti, laughing.

"Did I cheat on you?" responded Cavallari. "I'm sorry if I did."