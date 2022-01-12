Kristen Stewart reveals actor who left her starstruck — and what happened when they met

Even Kristen Stewart gets starstruck from time to time!

The actor, 31, shared the story of her flustered reaction when she saw “Scream” actor Neve Campbell in a restaurant recently.

Neve Campbell has played Sidney Prescott in the "Scream" franchise since 1996. Paramount Pictures

“I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do (it) to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn’t see or something. I’m like, ‘Just come say hi,’” Stewart said in a recent interview with W magazine. “And then my friend was like, ‘You should just go say hi.’ I was like, ‘No way.’ And then she invited us to sit down and chat for a minute. I was like, ‘Man, I need to go see "Scream (Five)."’ I love that series so much.”

Stewart, who has worked with A-listers including Julianne Moore, Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro — and who is generating her own Oscar buzz with her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer" — added that she can never predict which celebrity sightings will catch her off guard.

“It’s funny who actually starstrikes you. It’s never who you expect,” she said. “It’s a physical thing — maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you’re like, ‘Yeah, cool. That’s them. They’re a person.’ There are some people that just get in there. Physically. And then your body goes, ahh.”

Another celebrity who has clearly captivated Stewart? Guy Fieri.

Stewart, who recently got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer, told Howard Stern in November that she would love for Fieri to officiate their wedding.

“The idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” she said.

Not long after, she got a huge surprise from the Mayor of Flavortown himself during a visit to TODAY.

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in a pre-taped message during her TODAY interview. “I’m all in!”

Looking stunned and delighted, Stewart told Hoda Kotb she was “absolutely” serious when she said she wanted the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star to conduct her wedding.

“Do you know where he lives? What’s his address?” she said. “Does he live in LA? We should talk about this.”