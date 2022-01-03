Kristen Bell shares family pics in honor of Dax Shepard’s birthday

The new year has already ushered in the occasion Kristen Bell once dubbed her “favorite day of the year” — husband Dax Shepard’s birthday.

On Sunday, the "Ranch" star turned 47, and his wife celebrated on Instagram with photos, videos, a sentimental message and an adorable hashtag.

“To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine,” Bell wrote in the post she shared. “Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life.”

Bell and Shepard married in 2013, and they share two children together, daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, whom Bell mentioned in her birthday salute.

“Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups,” she added, with a nod to one of the clips included in her post from when Shepard suffered from an incredible 50-hour bout of hiccups last month.

Bell honored Shepard as the "greatest husband" in a birthday tribute. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

In addition to that, the 41-year-old shared several photos of her and her partner, and even included a couple with their children — though, as is tradition with the privacy-loving parents, she hid the girls' faces behind emoji.

"None of us deserve you," she wrote in closing. "You are singular. Happy birthday, stud."

