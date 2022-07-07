Kris Jenner tells Martha Stewart she would ‘never judge’ her family for having kids before marriage

When it comes to her relationship with her daughters, Kris Jenner is a pretty open-minded mother.

Over the years, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has learned to take judgment out of the equation while giving her girls advice, especially in instances where life might be taking them on a different path than the one she followed.

Take motherhood, for instance. Jenner married her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian when she was 22 and got pregnant with her eldest child, Kourtney Kardashian, during their honeymoon.

“I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later. And I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting (to see when she got pregnant),” she told Martha Stewart during a new episode of iHeartRadio’s Martha Stewart Podcast. “You know, those were the days where — I’m very old-fashioned.”

Jenner went on to have four children with Kardashian and two with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. Out of her six children, five are parents, and only one (Kim Kardashian) welcomed children while married.

“So how does it feel when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands?” Stewart replied. “You’ve evolved, haven’t you?”

The mother of six couldn’t help but agree that she has changed her tune over the years.

“I guess so. I get more and more understanding and I get (this) generation,” she explained. “I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

Stewart then suggested that Jenner is simply "embracing what's happening in the world."

"You have to," the reality star said. “I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important in my life because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before."

Jenner, who has 11 grandchildren, said she would never pass judgment on her daughters, especially for becoming mothers outside of marriage.

“They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that,” she said. “There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

The 66-year-old also expressed how proud she is that her children worked together to build such a strong empire as a family.

"If one of us was doing this and had this notoriety and this success in various ways, it would be a ride for that person. But the fact that we do it all together at the same time is so rewarding for us," she said.