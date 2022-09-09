Kris Jenner answered tough questions about her kids while taking a lie detector test during a visit to "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 66, cleared up longstanding rumors about daughter Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape, and also shared her opinion about daughter Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with new hubby Travis Barker while hooked up to the machine.

The busy momager, who shares four kids with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and two daughters with ex-spouse Kaitlyn Jenner, even named her "favorite child" — thanks to prodding from youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, 25, who appeared alongside her on the show.

When host James Corden asked Kris Jenner if she orchestrated the 2007 release of Kim Kardashian's sex tape with singer Ray J — which helped catapult Kardashian, 41, to fame — Jenner said no.

The machine determined that Jenner was being truthful. “Oh, I like that we cleared that up," she added.

Jenner also said that Kim Kardashian did not rip the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala in May. Again, the machine determined she was telling the truth.

“See? We’re clearing everything up today. I like this game,” Jenner said.

As for which of her six kids she likes best, Jenner responded "yes" when Kylie Jenner asked, "Am I your favorite child?”

Kris Jenner, left, answered questions about her kids while hooked up to a lie detector machine while visiting "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Terence Patrick / CBS via Getty Images

Kris Jenner joked afterward about her other kids being angry by the answer. “I can’t go home," she said, laughing.

When it came time to share her opinion about oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian's public canoodling with Barker, Jenner said she found the pair's PDA to be too extreme "once in a while."

The machine immediately called out Jenner for lying, which caused 'The Kardashians" star to hem and haw.

"Once in a while it's too much. Like, once in a while. A little bit goes a long way," Jenner said, laughing. "I’m trying to say it as nice as possible. I really can’t go home now.”

During the appearance, Kylie Jenner opened up about the pivotal role her mom played during the birth of her first child, daughter Stormi, 4.

"You know she delivered my first child? Fully took my baby out of the vagina," explained the younger Jenner, adding that the duo were joined in the delivery room by their physician.

"I was in scrubs. I had gloves. I scrubbed up. I was sterilized," Kris Jenner chimed in. "And I pulled that baby out of my child."

Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi with partner Travis Scott, added that her mom was the perfect ally during the birth. "She's really great. She's calm. She's had six kids. Yeah, I wouldn't want anyone else by my side," she said.

Kris Jenner was back in the delivery room — this time as a "videographer" — when Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child, a son, in February.

The makeup mogul, who originally named her son Wolf before she and Scott changed their minds, told Corden that she was "waiting" for Scott to be sure about their son's new name before she announced it to the public.

"We haven't officially, legally changed the name," she explained. "His name's still Wolf. His password's still Wolf, but that isn't going to be his name."

When Corden pressed Jenner to reveal what she and Scott currently call their son, Jenner explained that Scott still likes trying out new names from time to time.

Said Jenner, "So we're just not officially going to change it until — '

"He's 21," Kris Jenner jokingly interjected.