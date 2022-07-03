Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker break silence on his emergency hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are speaking out about the drummer’s recent hospitalization in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28.

On his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2, Barker shared a text-filled message where he filled fans in on his recent health struggles.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he explained. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker, 46, ended his message on a positive note, writing, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Barker revealed the cause of his illness on Instagram. Travis Barker / Instagram

The eldest Kardashian shared her husband’s message on her own Instagram Stories, adding at the bottom, “thank you God, I love you God.”

The Poosh founder shared her own message with her followers as well, posting an update on her husband’s condition in an Instagram story.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

She expressed her gratitude in the post for her fans and the doctors and specialists, adding, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Kardashian's Instagram message emphasized her gratitude for the medical experts who helped Barker. Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

In another post, Kardashian, 43, shared a short message about expressing her thankfulness, writing, “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

Kardashian continued to update her story with positive messages. Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kardashian ended her quick succession of posts with another poignant thought.

“Language and voice carry energy but your heart is more powerful,” she wrote. “What your heart and soul feel goes beyond a small combination of letters. I love Rumi’s quote ‘I closed my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways.’”

Kardashian continued to update her story with positive messages. Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Hours later, Kardashian returned to Instagram to call out paparazzi, who she claimed shared old photos of the reality star while her “husband was in the hospital fighting for her life," which were actually taken weeks prior. The star said that she "didn't leave (Barker's) side" during his hospitalization.

The Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization comes less than two months after the couple’s lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Portofino on Sunday, May 22. The couple had a romantic engagement on a beach in Montecito, California less than seven months prior.

Months before their gothic-glam wedding in Italy, the couple unofficially got married at a chapel in Las Vegas in April, though the spontaneous celebration didn't include a marriage license and so wasn't legal. The next month, they made things official in a civil ceremony on the steps of a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on May 15.

Related: