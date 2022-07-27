Kourtney Kardashian shares never-before-seen pics from her courthouse wedding

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is honoring the birthday of her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, by sharing never-before-seen pics from her courthouse wedding to rocker Travis Barker.

On Tuesday, the "Kardashians" star, 43, posted a gallery of photos on Instagram that showed Campbell, who is Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner's mom, celebrating alongside the couple on their big day.

"My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ," Kardashian captioned the gallery, adding, "So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you."

The images included two of Kardashian, dressed in a body-hugging white mini-dress and matching white veil, and her grandmother, dressed all in black, sitting at a table, where they raised champagne toasts with Barker, 46.

Two more photos find the foursome posing together, while a final photo shows the Blink-182 drummer and his new bride signing what are presumably official papers after the Santa Barbara ceremony.

Kardashian also shared this throwback photo with her grandmother to honor her on her birthday. @kourtneykardash via Instagram

The reality star also shared a throwback pic in her Instagram stories showing her and Campbell posing together with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian and Barker exchanged “I do’s” in May during an intimate ceremony inside a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

A day after exchanging vows, the newlyweds posted several black-and-white wedding pics, including one of them kissing while sitting in Barker’s car. “Just Married” read a hand-drawn sign on the back of the vehicle.

They later hosted a lavish wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

“Till death do us part,” they each captioned their posts.

The couple, who had been friends for many years, announced their engagement in October after less than a year of dating.

Prior to their legal wedding ceremony in May, the pair had an unofficial “practice” wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel on April 4. Fittingly for Vegas, an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony.

In June, Barker suffered a health setback when he was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles, where he was treated for pancreatitis.

Barker explained in his Instagram stories at the time that the illness was caused by a routine endoscopy.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

The musician, who has since recovered, ended his message on a positive note, writing, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian shared her husband’s message on her own Instagram stories, adding at the bottom, “thank you God, I love you God.”

The Poosh also founder posted her own message in her Instagram stories about the couple's "scary and emotional week."

"Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote before thanking physicians and nurses at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for "taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”