Kourtney Kardashian Barker clapped back at a social media user who asked if she was pregnant after posing photos in lingerie.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Barker shared a series of photos on Instagram from a photoshoot for her new vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme. In the photos, she donned a nude bandeau bra and a matching pair of nude underwear as she posed in the mirror.

The fourth frame showed Barker posing in the same manner, but this time with a hand placed on her lower stomach. This particular pose caused a stir in the comments section, with several people inquiring if the Poosh founder was pregnant.

One of the comments included an Instagram user writing, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant.”

Barker responded directly to the user to shut down the rumors, writing, “nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Amid the false speculation, there were plenty of fans who celebrated Kardashian Barker for showcasing her body so candidly, with one fan writing, “Beautiful mama, embrace your curves, It’s reality and your gorgeous.”

“I absolutely love that you are your showing your body with no filters,” one user wrote, with another adding, “happy that you share realistic photo’s of your body.”

One fan also said, “It’s refreshing to see natural beauty.”

Kardashian Barker has been candid about her desire to have another baby with her husband, Travis Barker.

She shares three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and Reign, 7. Barker also has two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

The 43-year-old expressed her dream to expand her family with Barker, who she married in May 2022, in the trailer for season one of the family’s Hulu reality show “The Kardashians."

The trailer, which dropped in March 2022, also showed scenes of the couple at a doctor’s office, with one clip capturing Kardashian Barker lying down in a bed at the office while Barker kisses her hand.

When the episode aired in April 2022, Barker opened up about her personal journey with in vitro fertilization, or IVF. After explaining to the cameras directly that she wanted to have her fourth child with her husband, she added, "My doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

She shared how the medicine that she was given by her doctor had caused some side effects, including feelings of depression.

“I have everything in the world to be happy about,” she said. “I just feel a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal. I’m a lunatic half the time.”

During the episode, Barker even addressed how people on social media are constantly speculating that she is pregnant when in reality, she is not.

“Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant! Kourtney has gained so much weight!’” she told her mom, Kris Jenner. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”