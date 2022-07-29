KJ Apa is unrecognizable after cutting off ‘Riverdale’ red hair

KJ Apa is going back to his roots.

On Thursday, the "Riverdale" star shared a photo of himself with a brand new haircut. Spoiler: He's not a redhead anymore!

Apa swapped his medium-length copper tresses for a brown buzzcut, per a recent Instagram photo. In the snapshot, Apa has a yellow hair tucked behind his ear.

"Reset," the New Zealand-born actor captioned the picture.

Apa's photo was liked more than 1 million times. His "Riverdale" co-stars were digging the look in the comments.

Molly Ringwald, who plays Mary Andrews, the mother of Apa's character, Archie, in the show, commented, "OMG. I ❤️❤️❤️." Ashleigh Murray, whose character Josie McCoy had a brief romance with Archie in "Riverdale," wrote, "!!!!!!!!! 🥲."

Nicholas Galitzine, star of the upcoming movie "Red White and Royal Blue," commented what many people may be thinking: "Who’s that?" Colin Lawrence of "Virgin River" captioned something along the same lines: "Who dis!?!??"

Why brown hair, and why now? “One Fast Move,” the second part of the caption, may answer why Apa made the change: It’s the name of his upcoming movie, announced in June. Apa stars as a dishonorably discharged soldier who takes up motorcycle riding.

This also marks a return to Apa's natural hair color. He's not really a redhead, even if five seasons of "Riverdale" had you thinking otherwise.

In a January 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, Apa said that he is a natural brunette and he dyed his hair (and eyebrows!) for his "Riverdale" role.

According to Apa, the initial hair transformation took roughly eight hours at the salon, saying the process was "gnarly." From there, Apa had to get the red hue touched up every two weeks.

“Probably the main thing I was really nervous about was seeing what I would look like with red hair and eyebrows," he said at the time.

KJ Apa, Casey Cott and Eli Goree in "Riverdale." Alamy Stock Photo

“It was definitely really weird to see,” Apa continued, “but now I can’t really remember what it was like before. I heard that only 2 percent of the population of the world has red hair so I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

The CW confirmed that “Riverdale” will conclude with Season Seven, per EW, which means Apa’s brown hair might be here to stay soon.