King Charles III will officially be proclaimed monarch in a ceremony this Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles’s ascension to the throne became automatic upon the death of his mother on Sept. 8, but as of Friday, his new role remains to be officiated. His status as the sovereign will be signed and sealed during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London this Saturday.

Here’s what we know will happen at the ceremony and its various procedures.

According to a post about the ascension procedure on The Royal Household’s official website, the process will start with an Accession Council meeting at St. James’s Palace. At first, the Accession Council will meet without King Charles present. There, they will announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II and discuss specific orders related to the proclamation. The counselors will be made up of high-ranking civil servants, Privy Counsellors, the Lord Mayor and High Sheriffs of the City of London, Great Officers of State, and Realm High Commissioners.

Once the council has formally declared King Charles as the British monarch, they will meet with the new king.

King Charles will then be proclaimed the official monarch of the United Kingdom. Soon after, he will read a declaration and make the Oath of Accession to sustain the Church of Scotland, which will include a promise to “maintain and preserve the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church Government.”

At this time, for the first time in history, the king’s speech will be televised to the world.

At 11 a.m. London time, the first of various proclamations declaring King Charles the official monarch will be read from the balcony at St. James’s Palace.

Sky News reported that as the proclamation is read, a 41-gun salute will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Hyde Park.

The outlet reported several other proclamations will be read around the United Kingdom. The second one will be read at the Royal Exchange in London and then later in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Saturday’s event is known as Accession Day and is not a coronation. A coronation event, which is much more celebratory, will likely come months after the queen’s death.