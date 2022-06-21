‘I believe in love’: Kim Kardashian on what she really thinks about getting married again

Kim Kardashian is treading lightly around any talk of getting married again after three divorces, but said she still is able to "believe in love."

The 41-year-old reality star spoke on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday about how she views marriage in the midst of a relationship with former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson on the heels of a divorce from her third husband, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

"I think I’m definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven that maybe I’m not the best at it, and I don’t want to make that mistake again," Kardashian said. "Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?' It seems to be working out for them."

Kardashian has been dating Davidson, 28, since October, but she has been taking it slow. She said Tuesday that she did not introduce her four children to him until they had been together for six months.

She filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage and four children together. While it was an emotional separation, Kardashian said she did not let it harden her against future relationships.

"I think that’s just who I am," she said. "I believe in love. I would never not believe in love, no matter what you’ve been through. That’s actually something my sisters and I were talking about yesterday, is you can get hard.

"I was saying earlier, I just took 10 months to just be by myself, and soak it in and figure out what that’s like to be by myself, and then after that I was like, 'OK, I’m ready.' And it was so pleasantly unexpected."

She is just enjoying her time with Davidson, including a recent tropical vacation, in between getting skin care tips from him.

"It feels good to have someone that you can really laugh with and just be yourself with," she said. "I’m completely, 100% myself, and that is just the best feeling. Not that I wasn’t before or anything, but it’s someone that really supports you, but is fun and happy, and it’s great."

Kardashian also spoke on TODAY about the claim that she damaged the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala, and the backlash over her saying she lost 16 pounds to fit into it.