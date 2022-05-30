Kim Kardashian posts PDA-filled videos with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren’t shy about showing off their relationship on social media.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared several videos on her Instagram story alongside Davidson as they posed with various filters distorting their features, including one that gave them horns. In the first video, they both stick their tongues out for the camera as if posing for a photo before Kardashian purses her lips, and Davidson leans down to give her a smooch on the lips.

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly started dating shortly after she guest-hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. kimkardashian / Instagram

kimkardashian / Instagram

The second video, taken in black and white, shows Kardashian, 41, posing with a kissy face while Davidson, 28, sticks his tongue out for his pose. The SKIMS founder followed suit, sticking her own tongue out before the clip ended.In the last video, the former “Saturday Night Live” star embraces Kardashian in a hug, appearing to laugh as he kisses her temple.

kimkardashian / Instagram

After going Instagram official back in March with a series of photos shared on Kardashian’s feed, the couple have given fans glimpses into their relationship across social media.

Last month, Kardashian posted a glam photo with Davidson on Instagram as they were wrapped in an embrace at dinner. Weeks later when the couple made their red carpet debut at the White house Correspondents’ Dinner, the reality TV star documented the evening with several photos before the event showing off her and Davidson's striking looks for the evening.

More recently, Kardashian found a sweet way to seemingly honor the “King of Staten Island” star following his exit from “Saturday Night Live,” the show that reportedly sparked their romance last October.

On May 22, Kardashian posted a photo of her new manicure on Instagram. The shot captured her hot pink acrylics with a small rhinestone encrusted “P” on the nail of her ring finger.

The same weekend, Kardashian posted a tribute to Davidson’s eight seasons on the iconic sketch comedy show. On her Instagram story, she shared a collage of photos that included several of the comedian’s appearances on the show, namely during the “Weekend Update” segment with co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Over the months, Kardashian has also opened up about their relationship in various interviews, including a sitdown with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb on Hoda's “Making Space” podcast where she said she “wasn’t planning” on getting into a relationship. The beauty mogul filed for divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in February 2021.