Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson paddleboard on their tropical vacay — see the pics

If we know anything about Kim Kardashian, it's that she's the queen of getting social content, no matter where she is — even when she's vacationing on a tropical island.

Luckily, this time, she has her "Saturday Night Live" alum boyfriend, Pete Davidson, there to help her capture the magic moments of their first summer together as a couple.

Kardashian has now shared two series of super-cute pictures on her Instagram of her and Davidson on vacation — and the most recent post, captioned "Stranded 📍," includes pics of the two of them posing together in crystal-clear, knee-deep water, looking smitten as ever.

The first picture in her newest post is a selfie taken by Davidson, which shows Kardashian excitedly standing up on a paddleboard while Davidson makes a silly face in the foreground.

And — look closely at the first picture — Davidson has a tattoo, which clearly pays homage to Kardashian, that reads "My girl is a lawyer."

Davidson also has her name, “Kim,” branded on his chest.

Kardashian also posted an Instagram story the other day of her stepping into the clear blue water that was captioned, "He passed the content taking boyfriend test."

In a few of the pics on her newest feed post, we see Kardashian posing on a paddleboard, where Davidson is presumably behind the camera.

Kardashian marks herself "Stranded" with Davidson in her most recent Instagram post. @kimkardashian / Instagram

Whether Kardashian is paddleboarding for sport or for the sake of content is anyone's guess — but either way, she looks great doing it!

In episode nine of the new Hulu series "The Kardashians," Kardashian finally opened up about her relationship with Davidson.

"Pete is such a good, good person, I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things," she said on the show.

Kardashian and Davidson share precious time together on their tropical vacation. kimkardashian / Instagram

Kardashian first posted about this vacation with Davidson on June 13 with the caption "beach for 2." In the photos, the couple sports platinum blonde hair while swimming, kayaking and sharing a kiss in the water.

However, this isn't the first time Kardashian and Davidson have shared pictures of the two of them on a tropical vacation ... per se.

In January 2022, before Kardashian and Davidson were Insta-official, fans speculated that the third photo of a post of Kardashian on the beach featured a glimpse of Davidson’s shadow.