Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sparkle in 1st red carpet appearance together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison are red carpet official!

Saturday, April 30 saw the return of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual event that has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Kardashian and Davidson were among the attendees for the evening, with the couple rolling up to the red carpet in style.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur donned a body-hugging silver sparkling floor-length gown with a dramatic train by Balenciaga, her hair styled effortlessly into long, loose waves with a deep side part.

The “Saturday Night Live” star opted for a black tapered suit paired with a white shirt, skinny black tie and a pair of sunglasses, completing his look with a pair of sneakers.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

On her Instagram, Kardashian shared a series of photos documenting the evening in a carousel post, including multiple shots of the couple together.

The first photo captured a shot of them holding hands at they walked down the hallway, while another caught them as they appeared to relax on a small sofa. Later in the post, the reality star shared a photo of Davidson, 28, holding her hand as he helped her into the back of the car, with the last photo of the post snapping a close-up shot of the couple holding hands.

“White House din din,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Over the months, Kardashian and Davidson have made their relationship increasingly public after their romance kick-started last October following her “SNL” hosting gig.

In recent weeks, the “King of Staten Island” star was seen supporting his girlfriend in the courtroom during the defamation trial brought on by Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée. Earlier last month, NBC4 reported that the comedian also attended the premiere of the family’s new Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians," though he did not walk the red carpet at the event.

After going Instagram official with Davidson in March and sharing adorable photos of the couple on social media, Kardashian has spoken candidly about the actor in various interviews, sharing new details of their relationship each time.

Last month, she opened up about the first time they met and the “little zing” she felt when they shared a stage kiss. In another interview, she also revealed that their favorite thing to do together is to “hang out and do nothing.”

When talking to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb during an interview for her “Making Space” podcast, Kardashian also revealed that her romance with Davidson was not planned in the slightest.

The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 from Ye, formerly known as Kayne West, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian explained. “And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

Related: