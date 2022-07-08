Kim Kardashian's daughter came up with a creative way to keep photographers at bay while she was sitting front row at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

North West, 9, tagged along with her mom to take in the Jean Paul Gaultier show, and the mother-daughter duo looked picture-perfect in coordinating ensembles.

Kardashian, 41, rocked a slinky pinstriped dress with nude bustier detailing at the neckline. North opted for a schoolgirl-inspired jumper (with matching pinstripes) worn over a long-sleeved blouse and tie. The pair also wore matching nose rings with chains.

Like mother, like daughter! Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Naturally, everyone wanted to get a glimpse of the fashionable duo, who sat alongside fashion industry icon Anna Wintour. But like any 9-year-old, North got sick of people taking her picture, so she devised a plan to make them back off.

Kardashian's innovative mini-me decided to hold up a sign that read "Stop" to send a subtle message to photographers. And her thoroughly amused mother posted a video of the funny moment.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…" Kardashian captioned her Instagram post.

The reality star's followers got a good kick out of the video and shared their support for her daughter in the comments.🫶🏼

"North is a whole vibe," one wrote. Another commented, "North is my idol."

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, also took part in the Paris excursion, and the trio snuck in some fun bonding time.

"As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," the reality star captioned her post.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for North, who recently celebrated her ninth birthday during a private wilderness camp experience with several of her closest friends. Last month, Kardashian posted videos and pics from the trip, which included Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell.

Kardashian is also mom to three other children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and co-parents with her ex-husband Ye, aka Kanye West.