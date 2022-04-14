When it comes to Kanye “Ye” West’s online behavior towards Kim Kardashian, Laura Wasser is keeping it real: Just don't.

The 53-year-old attorney, who represents “The Kardashians” star, shared her thoughts on Ye’s since-deleted Instagram posts amid the former couple's divorce. Among the public comments that the artist previously wrote included him expressing that he didn’t want their 8-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok, claims he wasn’t invited to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday, and inappropriate comments and music video about Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“There’s no reason that you need to come out publicly and make statements about somebody when you’re going through what should be a pretty private thing. I mean, ‘Hi, Kanye West,’” Wasser said in a new interview with Bustle. “Forgetting my involvement with that, the whole world has watched (and thought) that’s probably not the best way to go about things, particularly as a parent.”

West and Kardashian together in London on Nov. 9, 2012. Alan Chapman / FilmMagic

Wasser was the one who filed the Skims founder's divorce papers in February 2021. She also helped Kardashian become legally single.

Ye's online behavior got him temporarily banned from the social media platform in March, after violating the company’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. The 24-hour ban, however, was not related to comments he made about Kardashian or Davidson. It was initiated after he reportedly posted a photo of Trevor Noah and captioned it with racial slurs.

The Grammy Awards then barred him from performing at the ceremony due to his “concerning online behavior,” a rep for the artist told Variety.

Back in February, in court docs obtained by TODAY, Kardashian touched on her ex's public comments regarding their family.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she stated.

Ye later filed court documents disputing Kardashian’s claims, calling them “double hearsay.” According to his lawyer, in court documents obtained by TODAY, it couldn’t be proven that Ye actually wrote the posts and because of that they should not be admissible.

Kardashian at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" on April 7, 2022. Getty Images

Kardashian has opened up about her divorce and how she's determined to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Ye for the sake of their four children.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’ ” she told Vogue in a February interview. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

She also told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her eponymous talk show that she was taking "the high road" when it comes to her ex.

“I always want my kids to just see the best of the best,” Kardashian told the host. “I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

Kardashian also recently told TODAY's Hoda Kotb how she's putting her happiness first and how that includes her relationship with Davidson.