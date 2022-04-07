Kim Kardashian on how mom Kris Jenner’s past relationship influenced decision to get divorced

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), says she had to learn to put her own happiness first.

“I think for once I was like, I want to really choose my happiness over anything and my peace of mind,” she said in a preview clip that aired Thursday on TODAY of her interview on Hoda Kotb's “Making Space” podcast, which drops in full next week. “Like, something just stuck out to me."

Kardashian, who has four children with Ye, said her mother, Kris Jenner, preached the importance of finding joy in her life.

“My mom used to always cry to me when I was in these bad relationships and, you know, college and years ago, and she used to say, ‘All I want for my kids and all I want for you is peace of mind.’ And when I woke up and realized that I didn’t have that, that’s all I was looking for,” Kardashian said.

“I think that no matter what, it doesn’t mean that everyone didn’t try, and it doesn’t mean that I don’t wish that it had turned out differently, and there’s nothing more than you’d want for everyone to be happy," she continued. "But I think it also showed a lot of personal strength for me because I was really a people-pleaser and I wanted everyone else to be happy, that I finally was like, ‘Why am I measuring and trying to make other people happy over myself?’ And that takes a lot of strength to do, even if you know that it’ll make your kids upset, as well, for a time period.”

Kim Kardashian and Ye in Paris on March 1, 2020 in Paris. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Kardashian, who has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson, also has an eye on the future, discussing her children.

“One day they’re going to grow up and be out of the house, and it’s just going to be me, and I’m going to have to sit there with my happiness,” she said.

She also noted her mother, Kris Jenner, failed to end relationships that didn’t work for her.

“I saw my mom stay in a relationship too long when she wasn’t as happy. ... I realized everyone’s going to heal quicker if I just make the move instead of not being my authentic self and not finding my inner peace.”

Kardashian has discussed the importance of happiness before.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she told Vogue in February. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

She also said while it may have led to challenges in her personal life, it was worth it.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” she said.