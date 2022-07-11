Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian twin in black bikinis during birthday trip

Two of the Kardashian sisters had a twinning moment during a celebratory trip to the beach.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian rocked matching black bikinis while soaking up the sun on vacation, and it's kind of hard to tell them apart, especially since they're both rocking blond hair at the moment.

Kim shared several photos of the fun excursion on her Instagram page and captioned the post, "Khloé’s Bday Trip."

Khloe, who turned 38 on June 27, and her older sister looked almost identical, except for a few minor details. For starters, Kim’s suit had ties at the waist and appears to be a halter top, whereas Khloe’s rested closer to her shoulders. The siblings also opted for different sunglasses, with Khloe sporting a square pair and Kim rocking circle shades.

In the first photo, the sisters pose with their hands in the air, with a gorgeous ocean backdrop behind them. The next photo shows them walking toward the camera with plenty of attitude. And the final shot is a bit more playful, with Khloe tossing some ocean water up into the air as Kim strikes a sultry pose.

Kim's followers seemed to dig the fun snapshots, and one called the twinning moment "Double trouble." Another commented, "Can't tell them apart now.

Khloe also shared the same photo on her Instagram account, and posted the following slideshow, which she captioned "Do Not Disturb… We are having fun."

The siblings brought their brother, Rob Kardashian, and his daughter Dream along for the trip, and the proud dad shared several photos of their time on his Instagram page.

"Paradise with Dream #KampKoko 💙💙🎆🎆🍹🍹," he captioned the post.

Khloe also shared some photos and video footage of their flight on a private jet, captioning her post, "Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway."

Kim managed to squeeze in time for the birthday bash amid a busy travel schedule that recently found her in Paris with her 9-year-old daughter, North West, who found a creative way to keep photographers in check while she was attending Paris Fashion Week.

Just weeks before, the busy mom also celebrated North's birthday by sending her daughter and several of her friends on a private wilderness camp experience.