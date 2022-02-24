Kim Kardashian says Kanye West ‘created emotional distress’ in new divorce filing

Kim Kardashian makes her desire to be divorced very clear in newly released court documents.

The 155-page file, which TODAY obtained, includes many statements from the reality star about her ongoing divorce proceedings and references the impact that her ex-husband Kanye West's recent behavior has had on her mental health.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," the 41-year-old states.

Kardashian initially filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. In December 2021, the entrepreneur asked a judge to legally terminate her marital status and determine child custody (the former couple have four children) and property matters separately in the divorce. At the time, her lawyers claimed that West has not responded to their attempts to move the case forward in a timely manner.

In the new legal documents, Kardashian explains why speeding up the divorce proceedings is so important to her.

"I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," she stated.

In January, West posted on his Instagram account to claim that his 8-year-old daughter, North, whom he shares with Kardashian, was on TikTok without his permission. In response, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to ask her ex to keep their co-parenting matters private.

In the new court documents, Kardashian says she wishes the marriage "would have succeeded," but has realized that "there is no way to repair (it).

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not," she stated. "I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."