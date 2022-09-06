Kim Kardashian goes bleach blond — brows included — for racy photo shoot

Kim Kardashian completely transformed and is nearly unrecognizable in a new magazine cover.

The 41-year-old posed with blond hair and eyebrows for a photo shoot in the September issue of Interview Magazine, sporting a red, white and blue jockstrap and revealing her backside.

Kardashian's cover for Interview. Nadia Lee Cohen for Interview

In the publication's Q&A session, Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg — who also styled the reality star for the shoot — asked the Skims founder how she felt about wearing the jockstrap for her "American Dream" shoot.

"Oh my god. I loved it," Kardashian told Ottenberg. "Working with Nadia Lee (Cohen) — we just vibe so well when we shoot together."

Kardashian poses in front of the American flag. Nadia Lee Cohen for Interview

"She’s the first photographer that I’ve really gone full force with," Kardashian continued. "The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I’m like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it."

When Ottenberg lauded Kardashian's ascent of the fashion scene, the mother of four responded that she "gets it" when it comes to style — adding that she's constantly reacting to other people's fashion choices saying "I love that. That's so fresh."

Kardashian for Interview. Nadia Lee Cohen for Interview

"I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to — and that is very sellable. The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable," she said.

Kardashian poses in an Interview shirt. Nadia Lee Cohen for Interview

Kardashian seemed to be referencing her size-inclusive Skims line, which features shapewear and loungewear with classic silhouettes in a variety of skin tones.This photo shoot wasn't the first time the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star broke the internet with her bleach blond look. In April, Kardashian posted to her social media that she dyed her eyebrows and was trying on a blond wig for a "special shoot." Within hours, however, the star was back to her classic dark hair.

The following month, Kardashian donned the blond hair once again for the 2022 Met Gala, where she walked the red carpet in one of Marilyn Monroe's most memorable dresses.

Kardashian wears a leather jacket and American flag bottoms for Interview. Nadia Lee Cohen for Interview

The sparkling beige gown is notorious in American history as the one that Monroe wore to serenade former President John F. Kennedy for his birthday in 1962.

In the Interview Magazine conversation, Kardashian touched on her Monroe look, as well her controversial Balenciaga attire at the Met Gala in 2021, where she was covered head to toe in a skin-tight black outfit.

Kardashian made headlines for this all-black look from Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill / WireImage

"That was a scary moment for me. I was like, 'I don’t get it. Why am I covering my face for the Met?' And then I was talked into it, and was like, “It’s a costume ball. You have to go with the full vision, and the full vision was to be covered from head to toe and still be recognizable as a silhouette of myself,'" she said.

In order to take off some of the pressure, Kardashian said she "loves" trusting her team with much of the decision-making and that she's become "really good" at it.

Kardashian explained that she feels she has a gut instinct when it comes to what looks good on her and what's most comfortable on her body. But sometimes, the star has to trust the judgement of those around her.

"Sometimes it does (work), and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to roll with it. It’s not that serious," she said.