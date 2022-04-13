Stage kisses can range from awkward to awful, but Kim Kardashian had the opposite experience when she kissed Pete Davidson on "Saturday Night Live" last year.

In the latest episode of Amanda Hirsch's podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat," the reality star dished on her first kiss with the comedian and shared new details about how they met.

While rehearsing for her skits and "SNL" hosting duties in October, Kardashian actually ran lines with a stand-in since Davidson wasn't around, she said.

"We met that day (of filming). He came and we did one dress rehearsal and then the real thing," she she said.

At first, the 41-year-old was focused on keeping things professional, but when she locked lips with the 28-year-old, some sparks flew.

"When we kissed, I was just like, hmm. It was a stage kiss, but it was like still a little zing, you know? It wasn't anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, hmm," she said.

From there, the pair soon began hanging out. But their first date wasn't at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. That was just where they were first spotted out in public.

During the podcast, Kardashian also revealed that she met Davidson briefly on the Met Gala red carpet in September 2021, the month before she hosted "SNL." And it turns out that Davidson had been asking around for Kardashian's number beforehand.

"And everyone wasn't really sure like, 'Is she going through a divorce?' He just wanted to wait a little bit," Kardashian explained.

When the two crossed paths on the red carpet, Davidson offered Kardashian advice on hosting the show and even offered to give her his number in case she had questions.

"I had gloves on and I couldn't get in my phone with the gloves and I was like, 'Oh, I have gloves and I can't..." And he was like, 'Alright cool.' And he walked away. But I was going to be like, 'Oh, but take mine,'" she revealed.

The mother of four, who recently went Instagram public with Davidson, opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about jumping into a new relationship, saying it was “the last thing that I was really planning on.”

“And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she added.

In a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the reality star also said that one of the couple's favorite things to do is nothing at all.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing, then watch TV and just do nothing,” she said.