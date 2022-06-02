Kim Kardashian addresses backlash over her weight loss for the Met Gala

It’s been a month since Kim Kardashian stepped onto the red carpet at the Met Gala and became a talked-about star at the major fashion event — and the talk continues.

But now, it's Kardashian herself who’s doing to the talking, as she addresses the backlash she's experienced since confessing that, in order to get into the historic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore that night, she underwent a drastic diet.

Kim Kardashian attended The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

“To me it was like, OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable," she explained in a recent interview with The New York Times. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me."

The reality TV star and entrepreneur was criticized on social media when she revealed she'd lost 16 pounds in just three weeks in order to squeeze into the formfitting gown Marilyn Monroe first donned while serenading President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kardashian said that the extreme effort to alter her measurements required wearing a sauna suit twice a day, running on a treadmill and completely cutting out carbs.

But now she wants to make it clear that it was all strictly business, just as it was for those actors she name-checked.

"I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’” she added.

And it's a good thing she didn't say that.

“While these practices can trim off water weight, they’re not safe for everyone,” registered dietician Frances Largeman-Roth told TODAY. “Using a sauna suit can lead to dehydration, which could cause an individual to pass out. And these practices are definitely unsafe for anyone with a heart condition or diabetes."

Largemean-Roth added, "If you’re looking to lose weight, work with a registered dietitian to see how you can safely adjust your diet to drop pounds.”