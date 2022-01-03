Kim Cattrall pays tribute to late brother on his birthday

Kim Cattrall is paying tribute to her late brother, Chris Cattrall, in a moving Instagram post.

The actor on Sunday shared a throwback photo of her smiling with her brother, who died in 2018.

“Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day,” Cattrall, 65, wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher.' We miss you today and everyday. RIPx.”

She also included the hashtag #suicideprevention.

Juliette Lewis, who will star alongside Cattrall in the upcoming "Queer as Folk" reboot on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, shared a heartfelt message for Cattrall in the comments.

"No wonder I was thinking of you the last few days," Lewis wrote. "Sending you so much love and a big big cosmic hug."

Cattrall shared the news of her brother’s death on Twitter on Feb. 4, 2018.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the “Sex and the City” star wrote on Twitter at the time. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

He had gone missing a few days earlier from his home in Alberta, Canada, and Cattrall had shared his photo on social media with an appeal to her followers to help locate him.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.