 Kris Jenner surprises Khloe Kardashian with ‘Queen’ Martha Stewart visit: ‘All hail’

Kris Jenner gave daughter Khloe Kardashian a meal she’ll never forget when she arranged a lunch with Martha Stewart.

“My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48,” Kardashian captioned a series of photos of the trio Wednesday on Instagram.

Three pictures captured them taking selfies, while a fourth featured the group standing on the bottom of a stairway.

“Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad ass! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen All Hail.”

The domestic doyenne also posted a trio of photos of them enjoying their time together.

“Wow! House call to @krisjenner and daughter @khloekardashian their new homes are so beautiful, the gardens lush, and the hospitality outstanding We had fun talking business and peacocks!” she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Stewart posted another photo of her with Jenner, Kardashian and other guests outside Jenner’s house.

“A fun visit at @krisjenner home in California,” she wrote.

Stewart has shown an interest in the Kardashian family prior to this meal.

“I wanna cook with Kim Kardashian — see if she knows how to cut something with a knife ... Can she slice a tomato? I wonder,” Stewart told TODAY in 2018.

While they may not have gotten into the kitchen, the duo did talk gardening last year when Kardashian appeared on Stewart’s Discovery+ series, “Martha Gets Down and Dirty,” in which they discussed growing tomatoes.

“You know why I wanted to learn tomatoes? It’s because my daughter, she loves tomatoes,” Kardashian told People. “She brought a bag of tomatoes to her friend as a birthday present.

“Now I could learn how to do it and maybe teach her how to do it,” she added.