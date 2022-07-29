Kevin Hart shares Dwayne Johnson’s worst movie during game with Andy Cohen

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have a total bromance going on, but Hart isn't afraid to playfully critique his pal's film repertoire.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" Thursday, Hart played a game of “Plead the Fifth,” with the talk show host asking him three questions. The comedian and actor had to answer two questions truthfully and plead the Fifth (or decline to answer) for one of them.

Before getting started, Hart took a sip of his drink for some liquid courage, then Cohen read him the first question.

"What is the worst movie The Rock has starred in?" he asked.

Hart burst into laughter but didn't take long to come up with an answer, naming Johnson's 2010 film "Tooth Fairy."

"'The Tooth Fairy,' wow he was quick on that one," Cohen replied.

In case you're not familiar with the film, Johnson portrayed a hockey player with the nickname "Tooth Fairy" since he often knocks out his opponents' teeth. After telling his girlfriend's daughter that the tooth fairy isn't real, he has to become a tooth fairy.

Hart and Johnson clearly feel comfortable egging each other on and kidding around. Case in point? The actors, who star together in “DC League of Super-Pets," recently took part in TikTok's viral Tortilla Challenge.

In a hilarious video posted to Johnson's Instagram page, the pals playfully slap each other with tortillas.

“You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the s--- out of me with no consequences,” Johnson captioned his post.

The entertaining clip shows the stars hamming it up for the camera and putting on a good show for fans.

“Go, go, go! Hurry up!” Hart says at the end of the video, urging Johnson to just slap him already.

“You busted my eardrum,” Johnson says. “Never again.”