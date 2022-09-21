Kevin Bacon joins in an online game of 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon'

There's an easy way to defeat anyone in "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon."

Just be Kevin Bacon.

The beloved "Footloose" star had some fun on Twitter on Sept. 20 by joining in the longtime online game of "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," in which he can be connected to seemingly any actor in Hollywood in six steps thanks to a prolific career of nearly 80 movies.

A Twitter user started the game, which has been an online staple since the early 2000s, with her own personal "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon."

"Went to middle school with Matt Rapley who was on Canadian Idol with Carley Rae Jepsen who had Tom Hanks in her music video and Tom Hanks was in Apollo 13 with Kevin Bacon," she tweeted.

That soon got Bacon's name trending as others joined in with their connections.

"I appeared in Fade To Black w Beyoncé (Austin Powers 'Goldmember') w Michael Cane ('Bewitched' Movie) w (David Allen Grier) w Halle Berry ('Boomerang') w/ Yasin Bey ('Monster’s Ball') w/ Kevin Bacon ('The Italian Job')," Questlove of The Roots and "The Tonight Show" tweeted.

All of that fun led to the man himself participating.

"Would it be zero degrees for me or one degree?" Bacon tweeted. "Either way, thanks for making me smile today. Keep these coming!"

The game was so popular at one point that Google automated it in 2012 to where people could search "Bacon number" and an actor's name to see how closely they were connected to him.

Bacon, 64, also used the game to help raise money for charity in 2007, and hosts a podcast called "The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon," alluding to the game.

Bacon's co-star in his latest movie, the Peacock horror film "They/Them," shared their own connection to him last month.

Theo Germaine told Bacon on TODAY that they were part of a jukebox musical called “Back to the ‘80s," in which they played Bacon’s character from “Footloose," before reducing their Bacon number to one by starring with the man himself in "They/Them."