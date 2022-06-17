Kesha says she’s ‘not gay,’ ‘not straight’ in Pride Month post: ‘I love people’

Kesha wished her fans a happy Pride Month as she reflected on her own identity.

“In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f---ing lucky to have you. I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun ☀️ how weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?” the singer continued. “I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all 🌟I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride 🌈see u at stonewall soon!!!!! Also yes, I’ve been wearing the same thing for like 4 days. What?”

The “TiK ToK” singer, 35, has been open in the past about her sexuality.

“I never hid (my bisexuality) from anybody. I never had a moment of feeling I had to come out about it,” she told the British LGBTQ magazine Attitude in 2019.

She added that she has “always been attracted to the soul behind a person’s eyes.”

“It has never occurred to me to care about a specific gender, or how someone is identifying, to make me wonder about whether or not I’m attracted to them,” she said.

Kesha has posted several affirming messages on social media lately about loving who she is.

“Abandoning all sense of comfort in who I once was and embracing the excitement and space for who I am becoming,” she captioned one recent pic. “Change is terrifying. It’s Only When you can’t touch the bottom u learn to swim.”