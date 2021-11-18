Kendra Wilkinson opens up about 'a very hard couple years' of her life

Kendra Wilkinson is ready for another phase of her life.

The 36-year-old model and author is returning to reality television for her Discovery+ series "Kendra Sells Hollywood." The show focuses on Wilkinson, who recently secured her real estate license, tackling a new career as a single mother of son Hank Jr., 11, and daughter Alijah, 7.

"I use to make so much money just stepping into a club, those days are over," she said in a series' trailer. "It's time... single mom hustle!"

In 2018, Wilkinson divorced ex-husband Hank Baskett, who is the father of her two children. After they split, Wilkinson realized she needed to reinvent herself which led her to real estate.

"I found myself not having work," she told TODAY. "My 15 minutes of fame was 100% up and I had nothing left but two kids and myself."

Now, she "takes pride in" being a single mom and raising her children.

But, it was not an easy road to get that mindset.

"I spent three years at war with myself to be here today," Wilkinson revealed.

She explained. "It was a very hard couple years of my life. I came out a whole different person. I feel like I walked through fire to get here today."

The former "Girls Next Door" star shared she "spent years in silence and loneliness," but, ultimately, her children helped her move forward.

She added, "I've done so much work on myself to get here today, so it's very important to me to only see myself as I am today."

Wilkinson recognizes that people might still view her as a model who lived at the Playboy Mansion, but she said "Kendra Sells Hollywood" accurately portrays who she is currently.

However, she made it clear that the show doesn't just focus on real estate.

She hopes the series documents "how to form a new life" and "how to move forward."

This new era could also revive her love life.

In the second episode of "Kendra Sells Hollywood" — available to stream on Discovery+ — Wilkinson goes on a date.

When asked about her dating status, she replied, "I'm actually extremely conservative nowadays. All that matters to me are my kids."

"I really don’t have a sex life to be honest with you," she laughed. "I just like to say it because it sounds like I’m cooler than I am. I’m not really that cool anymore. I’m really just a real estate agent mom."

Wilkinson "would love to find love again," just not through dating.

"I would rather love naturally evolve into my life and I think that that's where I stand," she said. "There’s no way I'm going out of my way during my new moves and career to put (effort) into a guy that's not the father of my kids."