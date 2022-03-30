Kelly Clarkson on turning 40 next month: ‘I’m not concerned about it’

Kelly Clarkson has a major birthday coming up next month, but she still doesn’t know what she is going to do to celebrate.

On Monday night, the singer and talk show host spoke to “People (the TV Show!)” at a red carpet event for her new series, NBC’s “American Song Contest,” and revealed that she is not stressing about the big day.

“I’m not concerned about it,” she told the outlet. “My life gets exponentially better each year. Which is what should happen, you should get wiser.”

Clarkson said she is excited for her birthday and added, “Everything’s in a good place now.”

While she said she might take a trip with her girlfriends to San Francisco on the actual day, she also shared plans for a bigger celebration all summer long.

“I’m waiting till the summer — I’m actually doing (a) ‘celebrate my 40 years summer,’ whole thing,” Clarkson said. “So I’m just gonna be chilling. That’s my happy 40.”

The “Voice” coach has had an eventful month leading up to turning 40. On March 9, she settled her divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

Ahead of the divorce being finalized, she filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, her middle name.

However, she confirmed to “People (the TV Show!)” last week that she will use her middle name for her personal life only.

“I’m still Kelly Clarkson,” she said at the premiere for “American Song Contest,” which she hosts with Snoop Dog.

Last week, Snoop Dogg and Clarkson appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and were interviewed by Jason Kennedy about their new singing competition series.

Kennedy wondered if it would be hard for the rapper to not swear on national TV and Snoop Dogg replied, “No, it ain’t hard, but I like when I’ll be having the producers on edge. They’ll be, like, ‘Is this guy gonna say, is he gonna’ — (BLEEPS)!”

Clarkson chimed in and said, “You know what’s so funny, though? They’re probably more worried about me.”

Later in the interview, the rapper complimented his onscreen partner and praised her for being “the queen of what she does.”

He continued, “I feel like me and her spirit is magical. It works. We never rehearse.”

(NBC and TODAY share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)