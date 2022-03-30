Kelly Clarkson officially changes her legal name

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson on a recent episode of her eponymous talk show.Weiss Eubanks / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Samantha Kubota and Diana Dasrath

Kelly Clarkson is officially Kelly Brianne in the eyes of the law.

According to court documents from Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by TODAY, a judge granted her petition on Monday to legally change her name from Kelly Brianne Clarkson to Kelly Brianne.

Clarkson initially filed to change her name in February, writing in court documents at the time that her "new name more fully reflects who I am."

She explained her decision last week at the Los Angeles premiere of her new show, "American Song Contest."

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” the singer told “People (the TV Show!). “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

She noted that it'd be basically impossible to stop going by Clarkson professionally.

“I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!” she joked.

Clarkson’s name change comes on the heels of her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. They were declared legally single in August 2021 and the two settled divorce earlier this month.

Clarkson will have to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1,326,161, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, and $45,601 monthly in child support.

Per the documents, “The Voice” coach will have primary custody of their children in Los Angeles, with Blackstock taking the kids the first and fifth weekends of each month.

