Keith Urban shares hilarious story behind viral video of Nicole Kidman joining him for Vegas show

Keith Urban delighted fans back in May when he invited his wife Nicole Kidman up on the stage during a concert. And now the country singer is sharing the adorable story behind the viral moment.

In case you missed the cuteness, Kidman briefly joined Urban on stage during one of his Las Vegas shows last month and introduced herself before randomly asking where his jacket was.

When Urban appeared on the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, June 30, Jenna Bush Hager couldn't help but tease him about the moment.

“Is she like wives everywhere, picking up your clothes off the ground?” she asked.

Urban, 54, was all smiles while watching the clip and said his wife is "such a ham." The country crooner went on to explain the back story behind the loving moment, revealing that he usually takes his jacket off after a few songs when he performs.

"And Nic said to me, she goes, ‘Do you ever lose that jacket? Where do you put it? What happens to your jacket?'" he said. "And I go, ‘I don't know. It makes its way back to the dressing room every night. I don’t know who gets it, someone gets it."

As it turns out, Kidman wasn't so sure that the jacket wouldn't go missing.

"And she goes 'You’re gonna lose it!'" Urban continued. "And I go 'I don't. It never gets lost.”

Flash forward to the night of the Vegas show, and Kidman took the opportunity to tease her husband a little bit.

"So when I had her come out on stage she goes, ‘I’m worried about your jacket.' And I (walk over to) bring it up and go, ‘It’s right (here),’ and it was gone! The one night!" Urban told Jenna and her guest co-host, Michelle Buteau.

"She's always right!" Jenna exclaimed.

"When you know, you know," Buteau said.

Just last week, the adorable couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with loving posts on both their social media accounts. During his visit to Studio 1A on Thursday, Urban also shared the one simple secret to his happy marriage.

"(It's) really loving being together, that's it," he said.

