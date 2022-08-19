Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman visit Nashville children’s hospital

During a recent interview, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman sat at the mic and answered questions from children.

The couple stopped by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on Wednesday and sat down with patients to answer questions and give an acoustic performance. Their session took place at one of the Seacrest Studios, nonprofit broadcast media centers founded by Ryan Seacrest. Currently, the nonprofit has 11 locations across the United States and works to help adolescent patients in their healing processes by considering radio, television, and new media as outlets.

"We were so fortunate to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios. Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!” the official Instagram account for the hospital captioned a video summary of their visit. The clip featured the actor and singer taking part in interviews with patients at the hospital. Urban’s song “Wild Hearts” played in the background.

In a 2013 interview with TODAY, Seacrest explained how having conversations with the parents of hospital patients had inspired him to establish the Seacrest Studio program. Seacrest shared how he began to learn that in addition to being stressful, the process of seeking and receiving treatment at a children’s hospital can be extensive and tedious.

“So I started to think about what we could do to create a distraction and also something where they could learn and be active,” the media personality explained. “And my parents and I sat down with my sister and had dinner one night, and I said, ‘Well, why don’t we do what I know how to do, which is build these radio studios and have something they can come in and use themselves.’ And so we’ve seen it create energy. It creates a spirit inside the hospitals that is really special.”

Urban’s efforts to reinvigorate the energy of patients in hospitals are nothing new. In 2018, the Australian country music singer performed for a fan at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The singer serenaded a patient named Marissa English, who was seeking treatment for several conditions, including cerebral palsy, a cyst on her brain, which was inoperable, as well as severe scoliosis. At the time, English (then 25 years old) had been fighting for her life at the hospital for 17 days straight.

“The entire time he was there, it was like she was almost back to her old self,” English’s sister Madison Rowe told TODAY then. “Her entire face lit up, and she wanted to talk and sing and smile. For Marissa, this was a wish of a lifetime come true.”