Katy Perry reveals fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit (it’s disgusting)

If you live with your partner, you can probably point to one little thing they do that drives you bonkers — and Katy Perry can relate.

The “When I’m Gone” singer, 37, has opened up about her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit at home.

“He loves to floss. Which, thank God, because some partners don’t, and it’s disgusting,” she said during an interview on the U.K.’s "Heart Breakfast" radio show. “He has brilliant teeth. But he leaves the floss everywhere. On the side of my bed and in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like, there (are) bins everywhere.”

When co-host Jamie Theakston joked that Perry needs to “train” Bloom to stop leaving floss everywhere, Perry said with a sigh, “Well, I’ve done my best.”

Perry may be exasperated by this one habit of Bloom's, but more often than not, she gushes on social media about her admiration for her fiancé as a partner and as a dad.

Just last week, she posted a loving birthday tribute to Bloom, calling him the “kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man” she knows.

She also shared a funny video showing how Bloom recently hand-fed her a sandwich while she was busy caring for their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Perry opened up last year about how motherhood has changed her life.

“When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your résumé, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you,” Perry said in an interview with the fashion magazine L’Officiel. “Unconditional love. It’s just ... everything I think I was looking for.”