Katy Perry had quite the reaction when game revealed Pete Davidson as her lover

Katy Perry may be the one woman in Hollywood who just doesn't get Pete Davidson's appeal.

The "Roar" singer posted a hilarious video of herself playing with the popular MASH filter on TikTok — and just like in junior high, the game predicted how many kids Perry would one day have, what kind of house she'd live in and who would be her future "lover."

When the game told Perry her future paramour would be Davidson — whose A-list girlfriends have included Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and his current sweetie, Kim Kardashian — Perry couldn't help but look baffled and, well, maybe a little turned off by the thought of dating the former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman.

Katy Perry didn't look thrilled to have Pete Davidson chosen as her future lover while playing MASH on TikTok. @katyperry via TikTok

In her caption, the "American Idol" judge acknowledged Kardashian as well as her own fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a nearly 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

“No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?),” she wrote in her caption, adding a shrug emoji.

Coincidentally, Bloom is set to appear alongside Davidson in a new film called "Wizards!" Davidson will play one of two pot-smoking beach bar operators who stumble upon stolen money, according to Deadline.

Earlier this week, Perry couldn't help but gush over shirtless pics of Bloom after Bloom posted photos and videos of him and fellow actor Josh Gad enjoying beach time together in Australia.

“Babe where did you put the cortisone cream I have a heat rash,” Perry flirtatiously joked in the comments of her sweetheart's post.

Perry and Bloom, who also shares an 11-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In October 2021, Bloom shared a swoonworthy birthday tribute to his bride-to-be on Instagram.

Next to a photo of himself cuddling up to the singer as she eyed a plate full of birthday sweets, Bloom wrote, "We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you."