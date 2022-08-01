Katy Perry can’t stop admiring the view in fiancé Orlando Bloom’s latest vacation pics.

On Sunday, the “Lord of Rings” actor, 45, uploaded a series of photos and videos from a trip to Australia with Josh Gad.

The Instagram slideshow included snaps of Bloom and Gad smiling in front of a beachfront sunset as well as photos of the native wildlife.

In the caption, Bloom wrote, “Friend’s become family 💛werk-outs 💨💦 & beach cleaning 🌴🐚🌏WILD wildlife🦎🦈🐨🐍@australia🇦🇺 you gotta lot to offer.”

But, it seems a couple shirtless pictures and videos of Bloom exercising that were featured in the post specifically caught Perry’s attention.

One photo showed a sweaty Bloom doing situps with over 40 pounds of weights resting on his legs while the actor held a side plank in another clip from his workout.

Perry left a cheeky comment after admiring her fiancée’s physique.

“Babe where did you put the cortisone cream I have a heat rash,” she joked.

The 37-year-old singer and the "Pirates of the Caribbean” star got engaged in 2019 after dating on and off for about three years.

They welcomed daughter Daisy, Perry’s first child, in 2020. Bloom also shares 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry previously praised Bloom’s parenting skills in an October 2021 interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she said at the time. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

In May, Bloom revealed to Chelsea Handler in an episode of her podcast “Dear Chelsea” that she recently moved her family to Kentucky.

She also opened up about not feeling “very maternal” until she met Bloom and witnessed his relationship with his son.

“Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed,’” she joked during the interview. “My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective, and given me a love I’ve never had before.”

The “American Idol” judge gushes about her longtime partner on social media as well. She frequently writes playful and flirty comments on his posts.

Last year, Bloom posted an Instagram video of himself paddling in the ocean as a great white shark swam next to him.

“Paddle Boarding With Great Whites,” he captioned the clip. “When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment.”

Perry replied to the video and said, “Next time go out and put some peanut butter on babe.”